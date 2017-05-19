OSCE Office in Yerevan to be closed on August 31

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Office in Yerevan will discontinue its operations on 31 August 2017, AzVision.az reports citing the Armenian media.

OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier said that the Organization had to start the process of closure of the Office in Yerevan, since no consensus could be reached on the future mandate of the Office.

The OSCE opened its field presence in Armenia in 2000.

Zannier said that the Office in Yerevan, with its dedicated staff, had made a significant contribution in assisting and advising the Armenian authorities on the implementation of OSCE commitments. “Co-operation with Armenia has always been very fruitful,” he said.

The OSCE’s activities in the country included, among others, assistance with police reforms and support for reviewing and streamlining the national regulatory frameworks affecting business activity and the daily lives of citizens. In 2006, the Office in Yerevan established a Programme Implementation Presence in the Syunik region to contribute to sustainable development.

OSCE Secretary General emphasized that the OSCE will seek to continue its engagement with Armenia in line with existing OSCE commitments across all three security dimensions – the politico-military, the economic and environmental and the human dimension.

News.Az