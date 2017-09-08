OSCE PA to hold discussions on Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

The issues raised by the Azerbaijani delegation will also be discussed.

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly will hold discussions on Nagorno-Karabakh in its next sessions, said the Assembly’s President Christine Muttonen, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, APA reports.



She noted that representatives from the member states raise the problems of their countries in PA sessions. The issues raised by the Azerbaijani delegation will also be discussed: “The Parliamentary Assembly is a platform. Problems and conflicts especially those in the OSCE area are discussed on this platform. The OSCE has a special representative for the South Caucasus and it keeps the problem in focus through this representative. This issue passes through negotiations, debates. The resolution of the problem leads to the normalization of communication and relations among the countries, and this is a positive situation.”



Answering the question whether or not she will visit the frontline, Christine Muttonen noted that though she does not plan to visit the frontline this time, but it might happen in further visits.



The OSCE PA President visited the grave of Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honor and the Alley of Martyrs.

News.Az

News.Az