Other countries' vehicles cannot enter Azerbaijan's territories without its consent: MoD

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has sent letters to the Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation and the Command of Russian Peacekeeping Forces regarding the illegal travel of vehicles belonging to other countries to the Azerbaijani territories, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, News.Az reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry noted that such cases contradict the trilateral statement signed by the Presidents of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation and the Prime Minister of Armenia on November 10, 2020, and asked to prevent them.

"Legal entities and individuals of other countries and their vehicles cannot enter the territory of Azerbaijan without the consent of the Azerbaijani Government, and such cases are a violation of the laws of our country,” the ministry said.

News.Az