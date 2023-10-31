OTS announces agenda of Astana Summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 10th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, on 3 November 2023, News.az reports.

The summit, themed "Turkic Period!" will serve as a forum for the organization's comprehensive agenda to be discussed. Leaders are anticipated to make critical decisions, sign agreements, and sign formal papers pertaining to OTS initiatives in areas such as economy, trade, transportation, and customs. Leaders will also discuss regional and global political and economic trends.

Following the summit program, at which the organization's leadership will be passed from Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan, the heads of state will sign the Astana Act and the Astana Summit Declaration, along with a number of resolutions.

Prior to the summit, the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OTSs will meet in Astana to conduct final work on the summit agenda and documents to be signed by the heads of state.

News.Az