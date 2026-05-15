President Aliyev praises growing global role of Organization of Turkic States

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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has commended the growing role of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in global affairs, noting Azerbaijan’s efforts to deepen cooperation with Turkic states.

“Today, the international standing of the Organization of Turkic States is growing, and its role and position in global affairs are strengthening,” Aliyev said while addressing the informal summit of OTS heads of state in Turkistan, Kazakhstan, on Friday, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“Having assumed the chairmanship at the Gabala Summit in October last year, Azerbaijan is working towards further deepening cooperation within the framework of the organisation,” the head of state added.

News.Az