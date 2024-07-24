Over 1,000 people evacuated due to wildfires in southern Italy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over 1,000 people evacuated due to the wildfires in Italy's southern Puglia region, Italy’s state-run ANSA news agency reported on Wednesday.

The people without vehicles evacuated from a campsite and holiday village and transported by boat, the report said.According to the authorities, the evacuation was conducted as a precautionary measure due to a significant wildfire in a forest near San Felice Bay, situated near Puglia.Two water bomber planes, a fire brigade helicopter, and firefighter teams were deployed to the ground to combat the wildfire that is approaching Puglia with strong winds.

