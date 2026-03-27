Japan’s ispace delays NASA moon mission to 2030

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Japanese space startup ispace has delayed a US government-sponsored lunar mission to 2030 and announced workforce reductions as it restructures after a series of setbacks in its Moon exploration program.





The Tokyo-based company said it will push back the launch linked to NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program by around three years, citing strategic changes following two failed lunar landing attempts, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

ispace also plans to consolidate its lunar lander development operations between its Japanese and US divisions as it seeks to stabilise its long-term space exploration roadmap.

The company, which went public in Tokyo in 2023, has struggled with financial losses and declining investor confidence after repeated landing failures. It currently employs around 300 staff across Japan, the United States and Luxembourg.

Despite the delays, ispace said it will continue developing its third mission, scheduled for 2028, and plans to deploy additional lunar orbiters by 2030 to support communication, navigation and surface observation services on the Moon.

The firm remains one of the few non-US private companies actively developing lunar landing technology, competing in a sector dominated by American firms such as Intuitive Machines and Firefly Aerospace.

The announcement comes as NASA updates its Artemis program and expands plans for uncrewed lunar missions, intensifying global competition in the new space economy.

News.Az