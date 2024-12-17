Over 12 mass graves discovered in Syria's Daraa

Teams work on the uncovered 12 mass graves, believed to contain the remains of civilians killed by the ousted Assad regime, in Daraa, Syria on December 16, 2024. Photo: Anadolu Agency

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 12 mass graves were discovered Monday in Daraa Governorate in southern Syria containing the remains of bodies believed to be civilians killed by the regime of ousted leader Bashar Assad.

Following the collapse earlier this month of the Baath regime, mass graves are being unearthed as part of search and survey activities across the country, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. A statement by the anti-regime groups that carried out excavation work with construction equipment in Daraa said a mass grave was discovered in Izraa district.It said 31 bodies have been found so far and the number may increase.Local residents are assisting in the excavations.

News.Az