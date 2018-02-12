Over 1,350 terrorists neutralized in Syria operation

+ ↺ − 16 px

15 PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG, Daesh terrorist targets hit in overnight airstrikes, says Turkish military.

A total of 1,369 PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and Daesh terrorists have been "neutralized" since the launch of Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin region, the military said on Monday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said that Turkish Armed Forces' overnight airstrikes had destroyed 15 terrorist targets used for shelter as well as ammunition depots, and weapon pits.

According to information gathered from the region, 103 PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and Daesh terrorists were neutralized on Sunday.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and Daesh terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

News.Az