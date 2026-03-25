Qatar Airways flights: Which destinations are still open amid reduced schedule

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Qatar Airways is currently operating a limited schedule of passenger flights to and from Doha, maintaining operations under tightly controlled airspace conditions.

While the network has been scaled back from over 130 destinations prior to the Gulf conflict, the airline now serves more than 60 destinations worldwide, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Flights operate within a restricted safe corridor designated by the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, which limits the number of daily services.

Each flight requires careful planning and remains subject to regulatory approval and changing airspace conditions, meaning schedules may be altered or canceled at short notice. Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport without a valid confirmed booking.

In addition to Doha services, Qatar Airways has arranged a number of point-to-point flights between select cities that bypass Doha. These flights aim to support passengers affected by disruptions and are not open for public booking; eligible passengers are contacted directly.

The reduced timetable is expected to remain in effect until 28 March 2026, with tickets available via the airline’s website, mobile app, and travel agents.

Despite restrictions, Qatar Airways continues to operate a broad network:

Africa: Accra, Addis Ababa, Cape Town, Casablanca, Dar es Salaam, Durban, Entebbe, Johannesburg, Kigali, Lagos, Nairobi, Tunis.

Accra, Addis Ababa, Cape Town, Casablanca, Dar es Salaam, Durban, Entebbe, Johannesburg, Kigali, Lagos, Nairobi, Tunis. Americas: Miami, New York, São Paulo, Toronto, Washington, DC.

Miami, New York, São Paulo, Toronto, Washington, DC. Asia: Bangkok, Beijing, Bengaluru, Chennai, Colombo, Dhaka, Delhi, Denpasar, Guangzhou, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Jakarta, Karachi, Kathmandu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kuala Lumpur, Lahore, Manila, Mumbai, Phuket, Shanghai, Singapore, Thiruvananthapuram.

Bangkok, Beijing, Bengaluru, Chennai, Colombo, Dhaka, Delhi, Denpasar, Guangzhou, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Jakarta, Karachi, Kathmandu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kuala Lumpur, Lahore, Manila, Mumbai, Phuket, Shanghai, Singapore, Thiruvananthapuram. Europe: Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Berlin, Bucharest, Frankfurt, Istanbul, Larnaca, London, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Paris, Rome.

Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Berlin, Bucharest, Frankfurt, Istanbul, Larnaca, London, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Paris, Rome. Middle East: Doha, Jeddah, Muscat, Riyadh.

Doha, Jeddah, Muscat, Riyadh. Pacific: Melbourne, Perth.

The airline emphasizes that capacity remains extremely limited, and passengers should check for the latest updates before traveling. Recent developments in the Gulf offer hope for a gradual normalization of air transport in the coming days.

News.Az