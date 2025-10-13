Over 150 unvaccinated students quarantined in South Carolina after measles exposure

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 150 unvaccinated students in South Carolina are under quarantine following a measles outbreak that has now reached at least eight confirmed cases, state health officials said.

The 153 students, from the Global Academy of South Carolina and Fairforest Elementary School in Spartanburg County, will remain in quarantine for 21 days as a precaution, officials confirmed, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

So far, 11 measles cases have been reported statewide this year. The United States has logged 1,563 cases in 2025 — the highest total since 1992, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The country has recorded 44 separate outbreaks this year, compared to 16 in 2024, highlighting growing concerns about declining vaccination rates.

Before the pandemic, over 95% of kindergarteners received the MMR vaccine (measles, mumps, and rubella). That figure has since dropped to 92.5%, leaving an estimated 286,000 children unprotected against measles.

Health experts warn that lower vaccination rates are making communities increasingly vulnerable to outbreaks that were once considered rare in the U.S.

News.Az