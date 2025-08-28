News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Cdc
Tag:
Cdc
US sees most severe flu season in 25 years
06 Jan 2026-15:29
US flu cases surge, NYC among hardest hit
20 Dec 2025-13:10
Deadly listeria outbreak tied to prepared pasta products expands in US
03 Nov 2025-09:14
Over 150 unvaccinated students quarantined in South Carolina after measles exposure
13 Oct 2025-09:01
Mpox cases near 200,000 in Africa as death toll tops 2,000
11 Oct 2025-11:10
Fired CDC Director Susan Monarez to testify before Congress
10 Sep 2025-11:45
Chagas disease could be endemic in US, warns CDC
09 Sep 2025-15:55
Africa’s mpox outbreak claims nearly 2,000 lives since 2024
05 Sep 2025-09:42
CDC director Susan Monarez fired by Trump administration
28 Aug 2025-15:27
US confirms first travel-linked human screwworm case from Central America
25 Aug 2025-10:13
Latest News
Israel-Syria deal could expand Abraham Accords, U.S. envoy tells 'Post'
Greenland’s parties dismiss Trump’s US takeover threat
Musk's Grok criticized for generating sexualized images
Berlin power outage highlights flaws in German infrastructure
Japan on alert as heavy snowfall looms
Trump calls for 10% cap on credit card interest rates
Oman unveils Middle East’s first strategic cargo drone
Man killed in South Korea as strong winds topple signboard
China, Russia, Iran begin BRICS Plus naval drills in South Africa
Iran protests death toll rises to 65
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31