Over 200 flights cancelled in Sri Lanka amid Middle East crisis

A total of 205 flights have been cancelled in Sri Lanka due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, disrupting air travel to and from the country, Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation Anura Karunathilaka said on Tuesday.

Speaking after a special meeting convened at the ministry to assess the impact on the aviation sector, the minister said that 107 of the cancelled flights were arrivals and 98 were departures, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Karunathilaka noted that visa extensions have been granted to tourists stranded in Sri Lanka because of the disruptions, allowing them to remain legally in the country for the duration of their extended stay.

He added that all airlines operating in Sri Lanka have agreed to provide full refunds for cancelled tickets and to allow passengers to rebook on alternative flights without incurring additional charges.

Flights to Europe have resumed using alternative routes that bypass Middle Eastern airspace. However, the longer flight paths have increased fuel consumption, prompting airlines to impose temporary cargo restrictions until normal operations can be restored.

SriLankan Airlines is currently operating flights to destinations such as London and Paris via the adjusted routes, the minister confirmed. He also said airlines are coordinating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Sri Lankan embassies abroad to facilitate the return of passengers stranded overseas.

News.Az