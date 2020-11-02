Over 2,300 new virus cases reported in Turkey

Turkey registered 2,302 more novel coronavirus patients over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released Monday.

The country's overall tally now stands at 379,775, the ministry said.

Some 1,521 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the count to 327,007, while the death toll rose by 76 to reach 10,402.

A total of 139,103 more COVID-19 tests were carried out across the country, bringing the total to over 14.2 million.

The figures showed that the number of patients in critical condition currently stands at 2,341, with 4.7% this week suffering from pneumonia.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed more than 1.2 million lives in 190 countries and regions since last December.

The US, India, and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 46.6 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 31.1 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

