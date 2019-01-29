Over 24 bln manats invested in regional development in last 5 years – Azerbaijani minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 24.2 billion manats have been invested in regional development in Azerbaijan over the last five years, said Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev at a conference on results of the implementation of the "State Program on socio-economic development of regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2014-2018", AZERTAC reports.

The minister said that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed numerous orders in order to develop entrepreneurship, adding that entrepreneurs enjoy a number of exemptions.

News.Az

