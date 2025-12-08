Over 27,000 tickets sold for Qarabağ vs Ajax UCL match

A total of 27,650 tickets have been sold for the UEFA Champions League league phase Matchday 6 clash between Azerbaijan’s FK Qarabağ and Ajax Amsterdam, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 09:45 local time (GMT+4) on Wednesday at Baku’s Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium.

After five games, FK Qarabağ sits 19th in the UCL league phase standings among 36 participating teams.

News.Az