Over 27,000 tickets sold for Qarabağ vs Ajax UCL match
A total of 27,650 tickets have been sold for the UEFA Champions League league phase Matchday 6 clash between Azerbaijan’s FK Qarabağ and Ajax Amsterdam, News.Az reports, citing local media.
The match is scheduled to kick off at 09:45 local time (GMT+4) on Wednesday at Baku’s Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium.
After five games, FK Qarabağ sits 19th in the UCL league phase standings among 36 participating teams.