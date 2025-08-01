Over 4 mln Afghans receive humanitarian aid in 12 months

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) has provided humanitarian aid to over 4 million vulnerable people across the country during the past year, News.az reports citing BBC.

According to the report, around 4.69 million people affected by poverty and conflict received financial, food, and non-food assistance over the past 12 months. The ARCS also delivered health services to more than 3 million individuals across the country during the same period.

The ARCS operates in seven zones nationwide, with over 3,000 staff members actively involved in delivering assistance and medical services to those in need.

