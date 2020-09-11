News.az
News
Afghans
Tag:
Afghans
From allies to adversaries: Pakistan’s uneasy reckoning with Afghanistan
18 Oct 2025-11:10
Over 4 mln Afghans receive humanitarian aid in 12 months
01 Aug 2025-17:00
Thousands of Afghans denied compensation after UK data breach
19 Jul 2025-11:30
UK launches secret relocation scheme for Afghans after data leak
15 Jul 2025-17:16
US requires Afghan refugees to depart or face deportation
18 Apr 2025-18:44
Pakistan instructs documented Afghan migrants to leave
08 Mar 2025-02:00
Pakistan ramps up forced expulsion of Afghan migrants
04 Jan 2025-17:58
Who are European migrants?
09 Jun 2024-23:20
Over 634,000 Afghans displaced by conflicts this year - UN agency
18 Sep 2021-00:51
Upcoming peace negotiation between gov't, Taliban in Doha raises hope for lasting peace: Afghans
11 Sep 2020-23:21
