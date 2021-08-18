Over 4.8B coronavirus vaccine shots administered worldwide

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 4.8 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered worldwide, according to Our World in Data, a tracking website affiliated with Oxford University, Anadolu Agency reported.

Data shows that China, where the virus first emerged in late 2019, leads the global count with over 1.89 billion shots as of Wednesday.

India comes second with more than 556.52 million jabs, followed by the US with 357.89 million, according to the latest figures.

Brazil has administered over 168.16 million shots, Japan 113.35 million, Germany 98.27 million, and the UK 88.21 million.

According to the Turkish Health Ministry’s figures, Turkey has administered more than 86.05 million jabs. Over 44.91 million people in Turkey have received a first dose, while more than 34 million have had both jabs.

Most vaccines are given in two doses, but some countries, including Turkey, are also administering third booster shots.

Indonesia and France have given more than 84.14 million and 81.3 million jabs, respectively, followed by Mexico, Italy, Russia, and Spain.

The number of COVID-19 cases around the world now stands at over 208.65 million, including more than 4.38 million deaths, according to the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

News.Az