Over 50 firefighters battle expanding wildfire in Bulgaria’s Rila Monastery Park

Over 50 responders are battling a fast-spreading wildfire in Bulgaria’s Rila Monastery Nature Park, which has already scorched more than 700 acres, park authorities said on Friday.

The blaze, consuming grasslands and scattered trees, poses a serious threat to the ecosystems around Baba Peak and the Iliina River Valley. Fire crews managed to clear the access road, allowing emergency teams to better coordinate efforts on the ground, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

More than 50 personnel are currently engaged in operations, including firefighters, staff from Rila Monastery Nature Park, and teams from the Rila Holy Monastery, Rila National Park, Pirin National Park, and the Dupnitsa State Forest Service.

