Over 600 Shia pilgrims hospitalized after chlorine gas leak in Iraq

More than 600 Shia pilgrims traveling between the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala in Iraq were briefly hospitalized with respiratory problems caused by a chlorine gas leak at a water treatment station, officials reported.

The incident occurred overnight on the Karbala-Najaf road, a key route for millions of Shia Muslims heading to Karbala to observe Arbaeen — the 40-day mourning period commemorating Imam Hussein, grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Iraq’s Ministry of Health confirmed 621 cases of asphyxia from chlorine exposure, all of whom have since been treated and discharged in good health.

Security forces attributed the leak to a malfunction at a water station, highlighting ongoing challenges in Iraq’s infrastructure due to years of conflict, corruption, and poor safety enforcement.

The country has recently faced other tragedies, including a deadly fire in Kut in July that claimed over 60 lives, and a sandstorm in April that hospitalized thousands.

