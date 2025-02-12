Over 800 crashes reported as snowstorm hits northeastern US

Car see flipped over on the side of the road in St. Mary's County. (Photo: Hugh Clarke)

A heavy snowstorm that moved into the region Tuesday has led to hazardous driving conditions across Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

Officials across several areas declared a state of emergency ahead of the winter storm and multiple agencies are urging the public to avoid the roads, News.Az reports, citing US media.

As snow continues to fall, three to six inches are expected to cover the roads, leading to major travel disruption, and school and business closures.

Virginia State Police (VSP) reported that there have been 700 crashes, with 70 injuries since midnight Fed. 11. As of 9 p.m., VSP said that the Virginia State Police’s Fairfax Division, covering much of northern Virginia, had 43 crashes, seven of which had reported injuries.

Maryland State Police officers responded to 152 crashes and 98 inoperable cars. Officials also urged drivers to avoid unnecessary travel as snow accumulates across the region.

Officials reported that Westbound Interstate 495 to Southbound Interstate 95 ramp 170-A in Springfield, Virginia is closed as a result of a crash and snow accumulation. The closure is expected to cause major travel disruption in the area.

Several car collisions across Montgomery County led to lane closures and travel disruptions in the area. Chief Spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Pete Piringer urged drivers to slow down and use caution as the number of crashes increases.

