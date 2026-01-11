Overnight drone strikes leave casualties and damage in Russia and Ukraine -VIDEO

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that its air defences shot down 33 Ukrainian drones overnight, 17 of which were downed over the Voronezh region. / Reuters Archive

One person was killed and three others wounded in Russia’s Voronezh region during an overnight Ukrainian drone strike, while Ukrainian officials reported six injuries from Russian drone attacks on the Kharkiv and Zhytomyr regions.

Russia and Ukraine reported casualties and infrastructure damage following overnight drone strikes.

In Russia, Voronezh Governor Aleksandr Gusev said on Telegram on Sunday that the regional capital endured one of the most intense drone attacks since the war began.

“Unfortunately, a young woman died in intensive care last night after being injured when drone debris fell on a private home,” Gusev said.

The governor said that one woman currently remains in the hospital after suffering from abdominal injuries, while two others are receiving outpatient treatment for cuts.

He noted that authorities and emergency services continue to work on damaged sites, which he said include more than 10 apartment buildings, one of which is non-residential, as well as an “equal number” of private homes, a high school, and several administrative buildings.

Strikes in Ukraine

Ukraine has not yet commented on the attack, though its Air Force claimed on Telegram that it shot down 125 out of 154 drones launched by Russia on the country overnight.

In the country’s northwestern Zhytomyr region, Governor Vitalii Bunechko said that overnight strikes targeted critical infrastructure facilities, resulting in the hospitalisation of two workers who sustained moderate injuries.

Separately, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said that four people were injured following strikes on the village of Movchany, situated just south of the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, which is about 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) from the Russian border.

“There was destruction and damage to the residential buildings, as well as a fire on an area of ​​150 sq. metres (1,614 square feet),” it added.

