Russian border guards briefly cross into Estonia

Russian border guards seen in Estonian territory in eastern Estonia on Dec. 17, 2025. (Estonian Border Guards)

Russian border guards briefly entered Estonian territory on December 17 before returning to Russia, Estonian authorities said, stressing that the incident posed no security threat.

According to Estonia’s Interior Ministry, three Russian border guards crossed the control line at a breakwater on the Narva River, which forms part of the border between the two countries. The guards remained on Estonian territory for about 20 minutes before withdrawing, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Interior Minister Igor Taro said it is unclear whether the crossing was intentional but emphasized that Estonia’s security was not compromised. Estonian border personnel observed the incident and responded by increasing patrols in the area.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry said it will summon a Russian envoy to explain the incident, while border officials from both sides are expected to hold talks on December 18.

The episode comes amid growing concerns over suspected Russian provocations near NATO borders, particularly in the Baltic region. Estonia, a NATO and EU member sharing a 294-kilometre border with Russia, has reported several similar incidents in recent months.

These include sightings of Russian military vessels on the Narva River, unusual troop movements near the border, and reported airspace violations by Russian fighter jets. Western officials have warned that such incidents risk increasing tensions between Russia and NATO.

News.Az