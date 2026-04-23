Owlcat details combat and story in The Expanse: Osiris Reborn

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In a recent interview, Owlcat Games discussed their ambitious transition from isometric CRPGs to a third-person action RPG with The Expanse: Osiris Reborn.

The studio revealed that this shift was driven by a desire for a more cinematic experience, utilizing Unreal Engine 5 to capture the gritty, high-stakes atmosphere of The Expanse universe, News.Az reports, citing RPG Site.

Unlike their previous titles, this game features real-time, tactical cover-based combat inspired by shooters like The Division and Gears of War, while maintaining deep RPG roots through a complex "choices and consequences" system.

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A major focus of the adaptation is the "Exploit System," which integrates companion abilities directly into the flow of high-risk battles. Players will lead a three-person squad selected from six recruitable companions, each possessing unique skills—such as hacking or demolition—that can shift the tide of a fight. Owlcat emphasized that companions are central to the narrative, offering constant feedback and personal side quests even when not in the active party. While the game features a larger development team and higher fidelity than past projects, the developers noted it would have a tighter, more focused overall playtime compared to the massive scale of their Pathfinder titles.

News.Az