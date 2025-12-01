Oxford names ‘rage bait’ Word of the Year 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oxford Languages has chosen “rage bait” as its Word of the Year for 2025 after a public vote involving over 30,000 participants. The term refers to online content deliberately designed to provoke anger or outrage, often to boost clicks or engagement.

Usage of “rage bait” has tripled in the past year, reflecting growing awareness of how emotions are exploited in digital communication. Language experts note the choice mirrors a news cycle marked by social unrest, debates over online content regulation, and concerns about digital wellbeing, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Oxford explains that while similar to clickbait, rage bait specifically targets outrage and polarization. Casper Grathwohl, President of Oxford Languages, said the term highlights how online content now manipulates emotions, creating cycles of engagement that can leave users mentally exhausted.

Other shortlisted contenders included “aura farming,” describing efforts to cultivate a charismatic public image, and “biohack,” referring to optimizing performance through lifestyle or technology.

Dictionary.com picked the number “67” as its Word of the Year, while Cambridge Dictionary chose “parasocial.”

News.Az