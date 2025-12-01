Zelenskyy meets Macron after key US peace talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Paris on Dec. 1 for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on Ukraine’s path toward a “just and durable” peace, following crucial negotiations with U.S. officials in Florida over Washington’s proposed peace deal. Zelenskyy, accompanied by First Lady Olena Zelenska, was welcomed at the Elysee Palace, marking his 10th visit to France since the full-scale invasion began in 2022 and his second in recent weeks.

The meeting comes as Kyiv pushes for better terms in the U.S.-backed plan, which in its early form would have required Ukraine to cede territory, drop NATO ambitions and limit its military. European, U.S., and Ukrainian officials revised the proposal during talks in Geneva and again in Florida in an effort to make it more acceptable to Kyiv, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Dec. 2 to continue negotiations. Rustem Umerov, who led the Florida talks for Ukraine, is expected to brief Zelenskyy in Paris on the results. Zelenskyy described the discussions as constructive while acknowledging that several difficult issues remain unresolved.

Macron and Zelenskyy are also expected to visit Dassault Aviation facilities, following an earlier French-Ukrainian agreement on possible major arms purchases, including 100 Rafale fighter jets for Ukraine’s Air Force.

Ukraine faces mounting pressure as it navigates both the battlefield situation and domestic political challenges, including the recent resignation of top aide Andriy Yermak amid a corruption scandal. France remains a key supporter, providing jets, artillery, long-range missiles and playing a central role in the “Coalition of the Willing,” which aims to guarantee Ukraine’s security and deter further Russian aggression.

News.Az