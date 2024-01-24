PACE turned into a tool of some European states – Azerbaijani Political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

The decision taken by the Azerbaijani delegation at PACE today is not surprising, Baku-based Political scientist Matin Mammadli told News.az.

“It is known that a certain sanctioning decision was taken against our delegation, and a decision containing the adoption of a larger sanction is expected," said the political scientist.

M. Mammadli noted that the Azerbaijani delegation made this decision because of the baseless and biased attitude of PACE against Baku: “Azerbaijan has been a member of PACE since 2001. We had many goals in joining this organization. Our main goal was to declare the fact of the occupation of Azerbaijan from this platform. At the same time, we wanted PACE to stop the influence factor related to the Armenian aggression. That is, to take concrete steps against the occupation policy of Armenia. However, PACE did not take any steps against Armenia for 19 years. As a result of Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani lands, the fundamental rights of 1 million people were grossly violated. The organization, which considers the protection of human rights as the main mission of its activity, ignored this fact."

The political scientist believes that the adoption of such a decision against Azerbaijan represents the geopolitical interests of European countries: “They try to put pressure on our country. It seems that Azerbaijan's restoration of its sovereignty worries many circles in Europe. Azerbaijan has always based its national interests and respected international legal norms. Azerbaijan strongly condemns any unjust attack. No state or organization can talk to Azerbaijan in the language of threats. Official Baku does not accept such rhetoric and has enough opportunities to protect its interests at the international level.”

“Unfortunately, PACE has become a tool of some European states,” he said.

News.Az