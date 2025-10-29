Pakistan airspace closure costs Air India ₹4,000 crore

+ ↺ − 16 px

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said Pakistan’s ongoing closure of its airspace to Indian carriers has cost the airline an estimated ₹4,000 crore. The restriction, imposed after the April Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26, forces Air India to reroute flights to Europe and North America, increasing fuel consumption, crew costs, and turnaround times.

The bans, affecting both commercial and military aircraft of India and Pakistan, have hit India-Europe and India-US routes the hardest, with flight durations rising by 60–90 minutes on average, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Wilson highlighted that these restrictions compound operational challenges for Air India, already grappling with a turbulent year that included the Ahmedabad air crash.

