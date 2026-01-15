Pakistan and Thailand seek clarification from the US over visa ban

On Thursday, Pakistan and Thailand requested "further details" and "clarification" from Washington after the US imposed visa restrictions on citizens from 75 countries, including both nations.

Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman Tahir Hussain Andrabi told a news conference that Islamabad was "in touch with the US authorities to ascertain further details," News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"Basically, it was a brief statement by the US State Department on their social media account about the internal review of processing immigrant visas that they are in the process of," he said.

"This is evolving news that we are following," Andrabi said. "We understand that this is an internal ongoing process of review of US immigration policies and system, and hope that the routine processing of immigrant visa will resume soon."

The State Department said Wednesday that the US is pausing immigrant visa processing for nationals of 75 countries; however, it did not specify the countries.

According to a State Department cable reported by The Guardian, the list includes Pakistan and Thailand.

On Thursday, Thailand's Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow also called on Washington to clarify the issue of visa ban on Thai citizens.

Sihasak discussed the issue with the US charge d'affaires in Bangkok and asked for clarification on the matter, according to the Thai News Agency.

The US envoy said the policy applies only to immigrant visas for individuals seeking long-term residence, permanent employment, or citizenship, and does not affect non-immigrant visas issued to tourists, business visitors, or students.

Sihasak, while expressing concern and unease over the move, called the "blanket approach unfair and unreflective of the facts regarding Thailand."

He warned that the measure could send "a negative signal" to bilateral ties.

The Thai Foreign Ministry will monitor the situation closely while awaiting further details from Washington, he added.

