Pakistan army successfully tests Fatah-4 cruise missile - VIDEO

The Pakistan Army on Tuesday carried out a successful training launch of the newly inducted Fatah-4 cruise missile, capable of striking targets up to 750 kilometers away, the military’s media wing reported.

“Equipped with advanced avionics and state of the art navigational aids, this weapon system is capable of evading enemy’s missile defence system due to terrain hugging features and engaging targets with high precision,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

“As part of Army Rocket Force Command, Fatah-4 will further enhance the reach, lethality and survivability of Pakistan Army’s conventional missile systems,” it added.

According to the ISPR, the launch was witnessed by the chief of general staff, senior officers from Pakistan’s armed forces, scientists and engineers.

Moreover, the president, prime minister, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and services chiefs have congratulated the participating troops, scientists and engineers on the successful conduct of Fatah-4’s training fire.

“[The] successful test of Fatah-4 missile is a milestone in Pakistan’s defense system,” read a statement issued by President Asif Ali Zardari’s Secretariat.

“Indigenously developed modern missile is proof of Pakistan’s scientific self-reliance,” it quoted the president as saying. “Fatah-4 missile will further strengthen Pakistan’s defense capabilities.”

The president further said that the nation is “proud of the hard work and determination of its scientists and engineers”, adding that Pakistan’s defence “is and will remain impregnable”.

