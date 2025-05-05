Pakistan test-fires Fatah surface-to-surface missile - VIDEO

Pakistan on Monday conducted a successful training launch of a Fatah Series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometres as part of ongoing exercise. Photo: DawnNewsTV

Pakistan on Monday conducted a successful training launch of a Fatah Series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometres as part of ongoing “Ex INDUS”, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The test launch comes amid heightened tensions between nuclear powers Pakistan and India in the wake of New Delhi’s aggressive measures in the wake of a deadly attack in Kashmir, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

“The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced accuracy,” ISPR said.

The training launch was witnessed by senior officers of the army , as well as officers, scientists and engineers from Pakistan’s strategic organisations, the military’s media wing said.

“Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and the Chief of Army Staff extended their congratulations to the participating troops, scientists, and engineers.

“They expressed complete confidence in the operational preparedness and technical proficiency of Pakistan Army to thwart any aggression against the territorial integrity of Pakistan,” ISPR said.

On Saturday, ISPR said that Pakistan had conducted a successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System, a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450km.

In May last year, the army conducted a test-launch of Fatah-II guided rocket system which had a range of 400 kilometres.

The guidance system makes this rocket a precision weapon enhancing its lethality and efficacy, while the trajectory mode and terminal guidance technology enables it to evade the enemy’s anti-ballistic missile systems.

News.Az