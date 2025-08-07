Pakistan bans 184 gambling websites and apps

The Cabinet Division said taking action against the individuals involved in these activities was beyond the mandate of the PTA.

The federal government has issued an advisory to all institutions, i.e. Pakistan Electronic Media Authority (Pemra), PTA, etc. not to engage in any type of contracts with surrogate companies involved in betting/gambling activities.

The PTA promptly takes action against any online presence of these platforms, once reported to it. The PTA has received complaints regarding financial losses through these platforms. However, complaints that require investigation are forwarded to the FIA for recommendation.

The National Assembly was told that the PTA was aware of the importance of public awareness to eliminate online content. It is continuously making efforts to raise public awareness through seminars, TV shows, digital media, SMS, etc.

The PTA is committed to preventing the spread of illegal operations. However, it relies on complaints from relevant stakeholders to take necessary action. These platforms are promptly processed for blocking by the PTA upon receipt of a valid complaint.

The authority has developed complaint mechanisms for the general public as well as government organizations to report unlawful online content to the PTA.