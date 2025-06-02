Pakistan records 11th polio case this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan has confirmed its 11th case of wild poliovirus this year, following the detection of the virus in a child from the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region.

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination announced on Monday that the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health in Islamabad confirmed the virus in stool samples from a child in Diamer district, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The detection came shortly after the conclusion of the third nationwide polio vaccination campaign of the year, which took place from May 26 to June 1. The campaign reached more than 45 million children under the age of five across 159 districts, including high-risk areas, according to health officials.

Health officials have urged parents and caregivers to ensure their children receive multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine, calling the current campaign a vital opportunity to shield children from the crippling virus.

Pakistan reported 74 polio cases in 2024, according to official data.

News.Az