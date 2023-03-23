Pakistan Day celebrated in Baku (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan’s Embassy in Azerbaijan on Thursday held an event to celebrate Pakistan Day, which is marked on March 23 every year, News.Az reports.

Speaking at the event, Bilal Hayee, Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan, emphasized the great importance of Pakistan Day for all Pakistanis.

“This day is very important for all Pakistanis because, on March 23, 1940, the people of the subcontinent passed a resolution and decided to carve out a state for the Muslims of the subcontinent where they could live according to their values and traditions. From 1940 onward, the Muslims of the subcontinent along with their compatriots and their supporters started the struggle for the Pakistani movement. Only in a matter of seven years, Pakistan became a reality and emerged as a sovereign state on the map of the world,” the diplomat said.

Ambassador Hayee noted that this day is also very important because, on this day, the Muslims of the subcontinent transformed into a nation and prove that this nation deserves a separate homeland where they could live according to their values, traditions, and preferences. “So this day has a very special significance for all Pakistanis and it is celebrated,” he said.

The ambassador expressed his gratitude to those who participated in the event.

The diplomat also praised the highest level of friendly and fraternal relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

“Pakistan is grateful to brotherly Azerbaijan for its continued support on all international and regional platforms. Pakistan and Azerbaijan stand shoulder to shoulder to support each other on all issues of mutual interest,” Ambassador Hayee added.

News.Az