Pakistan destroys India's S-400 system in Adampur

As part of Pakistan's Operation Bunyan Marsus against India, it has successfully targeted and destroyed India’s advanced S-400 air defence system stationed in Adampur in the Jalandhar district of Indian Punjab, News.Az reports citing Geo TV channel.

According to security sources, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) employed hypersonic missile technology in its retaliatory strikes, with one of its JF-17 Thunder aircraft reportedly delivering the critical blow.

The S-400 system, a sophisticated Russian-made surface-to-air defence shield valued at approximately $1.5 billion, was among India’s most prized strategic assets.

Note that in retaliation to India's recent barrage of attacks, Pakistan has launched a counterattack on India, named Operation Bunyan-um-Marsus, with missiles.

Security sources say Pakistan is currently conducting a counter-attack against India on hard military targets, as at least three 'Fatah 2' missiles have been fired at Indian targets. Currently, the Pakistan military is targeting multiple targets all across India. As per details, Indian BrahMos missile storage site in Beas has been knocked out in the first instance.

Furthermore, airfields in Udhampur, Adampur, Suratgarh and Pathankot have also been destroyed, as per security sources. They said all the bases from where Pakistan was attacked are being targeted. The most damage so far has been done by the 'Fath 2' missile.

According to the Indian media, a senior Indian administrative officer has been killed in Rajouri in the ongoing attacks. Moreover, Indian artillery gun position Dehrangyari has been destroyed, as well as the BrahMos storage site Nagrota in India-held Kashmir with heavy losses reported.

The Indian media has admitted that Pakistan targeted 26 locations in India. Meanwhile, Pakistani drones are reported to have reached New Delhi and are flying over the Indian capital. One drone is also said to have hit the Indian city of Ferozepur.

News.Az