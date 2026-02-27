Yandex metrika counter

Pakistan destroys Taliban Babri base near Angoor Adda - VIDEO

Photo: AFP

A video released on Friday morning shows Pakistan using heavy weaponry to target the Afghan Taliban’s Babri base near the Angoor Adda border area, News.Az reports, citing The STRATCOM Bureau.

According to reports, the strikes have rendered the base completely unusable, demonstrating Pakistan’s ongoing military operations against Taliban positions across the border.

While the Afghan Taliban flags were removed, Pakistani troops reportedly did so with respect, acknowledging the Islamic Kalima inscribed on the banners, reflecting their professionalism and religious values.

 


By Aysel Mammadzada

honor Patriotic War martyrs

