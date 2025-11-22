Pakistan eliminates 13 terrorists in intelligence-based operations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistani security forces killed 13 militants linked to a foreign-funded group in two separate operations in the country’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Friday evening.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan army, said in a statement that the intelligence-based operations were carried out on Nov. 20 and 21 in Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan districts of the province, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

ISPR said that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed terrorists, who were involved in attacks on security forces, law enforcement agencies, and targeted killings of civilians.

Security forces have begun clearance operations to eliminate any remaining militants, said the military, adding that the ongoing counterterrorism campaign will continue at full pace to dismantle foreign-sponsored terrorist networks.

News.Az