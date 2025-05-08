Pakistan, India engage in largest aerial standoff, involving 125 fighter jets

+ ↺ − 16 px

A senior Pakistani security source said that a battle between Pakistani and Indian fighter jets was one of the “largest and longest in recent aviation history.”

A total of 125 fighter jets battled for over an hour, with neither side leaving its own airspace, according to the source, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Pakistan said it has downed 25 Indian loitering munition drones across the country, after what it called a “serious provocation” from New Delhi that wounded four soldiers and killed a civilian.

“Debris of Israeli-made Harop drones is being recovered from various areas across Pakistan,” the military said in a separate statement.

Earlier, Pakistan Army spokesman Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said 12 Harop drones had been shot down across Pakistan overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

News.Az