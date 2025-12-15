Pakistan Navy conducts live firing of surface-to-air missile - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Pakistan Navy successfully conducted a live firing of a surface-to-air missile in the North Arabian Sea, reaffirming its combat readiness and war-fighting capability, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The live weapon firing (LWF), carried out on Sunday, involved a Pakistan Navy ship effectively engaging highly maneuverable aerial targets using the FM-90(N) ER Surface-to-Air Missile, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

🇵🇰#Pakistan Navy tests surface-to-air missile in Arabian Sea, reaffirms defense resolve



The missile test involved the FM-90(N) ER, a medium-range naval air-defense system designed to intercept aerial threats, and comes months after a brief but intense military conflict between… pic.twitter.com/AB4PyoQHGx — News.Az (@news_az) December 15, 2025

Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Abdul Munib witnessed the exercise aboard a Pakistan Navy fleet unit.

Commending the officers and personnel for their professionalism, dedication, and operational competence, Rear Admiral Munib emphasized the Navy’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s maritime interests and ensuring seaward defense under all circumstances.

The Pakistan Navy, like other branches of the armed forces, frequently conducts live-fire drills to enhance operational capabilities. Last month, it successfully tested an indigenously developed ship-launched anti-ship ballistic missile.

The advanced weapon system capable of engaging both sea and land targets with high accuracy, features state-of-the-art guidance technology along with enhanced manoeuvrability for improved performance in complex operational environments.

Meanwhile, before that, the Pakistan Army on September 30 successfully conducted a training launch of the newly-inducted indigenously developed Fatah-4, a ground-launched cruise missile at a range of 750 kilometres.

Equipped with advanced avionics and state-of-the-art navigational aids, this weapon system is capable of evading an enemy's missile defence system due to terrain-hugging features and engaging targets with high precision.

News.Az