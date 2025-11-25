Pakistan successfully tests indigenous anti-ship ballistic missile

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Pakistan Navy announced on Monday that it has successfully tested an indigenously built anti-ship ballistic missile.

"Pakistan Navy conducted a successful test flight of an indigenously developed ship-launched anti-ship ballistic missile. The weapon system is capable of engaging sea as well as ground targets with high precision," said a .statement from the Pakistan Navy, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The system, it added, is equipped with state-of-the-art guidance and has advanced maneuverability features.

The flight test was witnessed by the naval chief, Adm. Naveed Ashraf, scientists, and engineers.

"The successful flight test is a testimony to Pakistan's technological prowess and Pakistan Navy's unwavering commitment to safeguard national interests," the statement further said.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the three services chiefs congratulated the participating units and scientists on this "milestone achievement."

News.Az