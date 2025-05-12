Pakistan praises PKK's dissolution as crucial move toward terror-free Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan welcomed the announcement on Monday by the PKK terrorist group to disband and surrender its arms, describing it as a "significant step" toward achieving a "terror-free Türkiye."

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the development in a message on X, saying it reflects the determination of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish people to move toward “reconciliation, unity and stability,” News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

“This historic development reflects the unflinching resolve of the Turkish leadership, under my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish nation, to continue their march forward,” Sharif said. “Together, Pakistan and Türkiye remain committed to root out terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, in a separate statement, also welcomed the dissolution of the PKK terror group.

“We consider this development as an important step towards sustainable peace and stability,” it said.

“Pakistan and Türkiye, bound by deep-rooted fraternal ties, have always supported each other in all areas of mutual interest including counterterrorism efforts,” the statement added.

The PKK announcement follows a February statement by jailed PKK ringleader Abdullah Ocalan, who called for the dissolution of the PKK and its affiliated groups, urging an end to the armed campaign that has lasted more than four decades.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG/PYD is the PKK’s Syrian affiliate.

Earlier Monday, ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesman Omer Celik also welcomed the announcement, describing it as a key step.

News.Az