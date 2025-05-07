Pakistan reopens airspace over major cities; partial restrictions continue - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority has announced the restoration of airspace across major routes while a few routes are to remain closed for another 24 hours, as per a notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the CAA.

Airspace in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Karachi has now been fully restored, confirmed the CAA, News.Az reports, citing Dawn.com.

In a separate notice, it added that certain parts of the air traffic route in the Lahore Flight Region will remain closed at all altitudes for operational reasons until 12:20pm on May 9.

Speaking to Dawn.com, a CAA spokesperson explained that only a few routes between Lahore and Islamabad will remain closed, but other routes between the two cities will remain functional.

Flights arriving or departing from Islamabad International Airport must contact Islamabad Air Traffic Control (ATC) before operating their engines to ensure clearance, said the CAA.

Pakistani authorities have closed the country's airspace to all flights for 48 hours.

News.Az reported this citing the Reuters.

Earlier, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told ARY News that India had carried out missile strikes on three cities in Pakistan.

