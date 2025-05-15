Pakistan's central bank forex reserves increase 71 mln USD

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased 71 million U.S. dollars, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The statement said that during the week ending May 9, the SBP's total foreign exchange reserves stood at about 10.40 billion dollars.

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks came in at around 5.21 billion dollars, the SBP added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the South Asian country were recorded at approximately 15.61 billion dollars, the bank said.

News.Az