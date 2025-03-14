Pakistan's forex reserves drop by 152 million USD

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan have fallen by 152 million U.S. dollars, according to a statement released on the central bank’s website on Friday.

During the week ending on March 7, the total foreign exchange reserves of the bank stood at about 11.09 billion dollars, the bank said, News.Az reports foreign media.

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks came in at around 4.83 billion dollars.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the South Asian country were recorded at around 15.92 billion dollars.

News.Az