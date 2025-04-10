Pakistan's forex reserves rise by $23 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

The foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rose by 23 million U.S. dollars, according to a statement released by the central bank on Thursday.

During the week ending on April 4, the total foreign exchange reserves of the bank stood at about 10.70 billion dollars, the SBP said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks came in at around 5.05 billion dollars.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the South Asian country were recorded at around 15.75 billion dollars.

News.Az