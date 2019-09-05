Pakistan seeking investors in Azerbaijan - head of chamber of commerce

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan is interested in attracting investors from Azerbaijan, Head of Pakistan’s Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Faiz M

He noted that Pakistan expects to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan, especially in the field of investment and tourism.

“Our delegation arrived in Baku, it includes 150 representatives of Pakistani business,” he said. “We plan to hold business-to-business (B2B) meetings with Azerbaijani partners in the field of production, trade and energy."

"For us, strengthening cooperation in the fields of investment and tourism is a priority, as there is potential for comprehensive cooperation, and it should be fully used in the future,” he added.

News.Az

