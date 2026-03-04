Pakistan seeks Saudi oil supplies via Yanbu port after Hormuz crisis
Pakistan has requested Saudi Arabia to route oil supplies through the Red Sea port of Yanbu Port after the disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the country’s petroleum ministry said in a press release.
According to the statement, Islamabad asked Riyadh to redirect shipments through the alternative route following the closure of the key maritime passage, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Saudi Arabia has assured Pakistan that it will support the country’s energy supply needs and ensure the safe delivery of oil via the Red Sea route, the ministry added.
By Nijat Babayev