Pakistan set to assume UN Security Council presidency

Pakistan is set to assume the presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for July 2025, within its current two-year tenure as a non-permanent member that started on January 1, 2025, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the United Nations, met with the UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Wednesday and briefed him about the work programme during the presidency of the Security Council.

Asim Iftikhar discussed the deteriorating situation in the Middle East with the UN Secretary-General.

While speaking, Asim Iftikhar emphasized that member states are committed to promoting peace and security. He assured that the proceedings during Pakistan’s tenure as President of the UNSC will be carried out in an open, transparent, and consultative manner.

Pakistan was elected to the UNSC with strong support from the UN membership, receiving 182 out of 193 votes in the election held in June 2024.

