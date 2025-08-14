Pakistan strengthens military with new rocket force

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan announced the creation of an Army Rocket Force Command on Wednesday, ahead of its 79th Independence Day celebrations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif unveiled the force during a ceremony, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Sharif, alongside President Asif Ali Zardari and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, were the chief guests at the ceremony in the capital Islamabad, which was also attended by military contingents from Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

The rocket force, equipped with modern technology and capable of targeting enemies from all directions, will significantly enhance the country's conventional military capabilities, Sharif said.

The country is celebrating this Independence Day under the theme “Marka-e-Haq” (Battle for Righteousness), highlighting its "steadfast resolve, sacrifices and unity."

“Pakistan is the only Muslim power and seventh nuclear power in the world,” the prime minister said, recalling the contributions of politicians as well as the military, including Abdul Qadeer Khan, who has often been hailed as the "father of Pakistan's nuclear program."

Sharif stressed that Pakistan’s nuclear weapons are “not for aggression, but we achieved these weapons for our defense against Indian nuclear weapons.”

“I want to thank US President Donald Trump for his role in reaching a ceasefire with India,” he said, recalling the cross-border clashes between the two countries in May.

He also thanked Türkiye, China, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Qatar and Iran as well as the United Arab Emirates for their help to Pakistan.

“I hope, for the lasting peace in the (South Asian) region, President Trump will play his role in helping to resolve the Kashmir dispute according to UN resolutions and justice,” he added.

Pakistan gained independence from British rule on Aug. 14, 1947.

News.Az